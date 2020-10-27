Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

From $500K to zero: How Covid nearly crushed charity Breast Cancer Cure

5 minutes to read

Charities continue to fund important research in breast cancer. Photo / Getty Images

Damien Venuto
By:

Business Reporter, NZ Herald

Phillipa Green thought she might have to close down her charity organisation when the second lockdown hit.

The managing director of Breast Cancer Cure had seen some tough times before but nothing had quite measured

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.