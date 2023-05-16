The Hong Kong airline started with a flight from Australia to Hong Kong in 1946.

Cathay Pacific is giving away hundreds of return tickets between Auckland and Hong Kong as part of a global push to boost tourism in the territory.

While winners will have to pay surcharges and fees, air travel is free.

Surcharges and fees on a $2500 Economy ticket add up to around $500.

To access the exclusive ticket offer, New Zealand residents must be existing Cathay members - done by signing up through the airline’s website. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and go on sale at 6pm on Monday, May 29.

The campaign is sponsored by Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) and will provide 500,000 discounted tickets to global visitors.

The initiative is in support of Hong Kong Tourism Board’s (HKTB’s) “Hello Hong Kong” campaign to welcome tourists back to the city, now travel restrictions have been lifted.

The promotional campaign is being rolled out worldwide to send the positive message that Hong Kong is back with a signature and exciting new experiences awaiting visitors.

Dominic Perret, Cathay Pacific’s regional general manager for Southeast Asia and Southwest Pacific, said as Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong emerge from the past three challenging years and markets begin to recover, ‘‘we are excited to be rebuilding both our company and our home hub’’.

Karen Macmillan, Australia, New Zealand & South Pacific of Hong Kong Tourism Board director, said: “Hong Kong is extending its warmest welcome and ready for visitors from New Zealand to explore this vibrant city once again. With a diverse culture, unique attractions, exciting nightlife and delicious cuisines, there’s something for every traveller.”

Cathay Pacific was one of the biggest overseas carriers to serve New Zealand before the pandemic. It has been flying here for 40 years and now operates three services a week but has hopes of rebuilding this as part of global expansion.

Apart from a brief pause when crew quarantine requirements in Hong Kong became very restrictive, Cathay maintained services to New Zealand throughout the pandemic, including some special freight flights. It is using an Airbus A350 on the route.

As of December 2022, the airline has a fleet of 181 aircraft including its new Airbus A321neos and Airbus A350s, with new Boeing 777-9s due to enter service from the middle of this decade.



