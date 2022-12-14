Voyager 2022 media awards
‘Fraud in shorts and T-shirts’: The case against the FTX founder

Financial Times
By Joshua Chaffin
6 mins to read
Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas this week. Photo / Erika P. Rodriguez, The New York Times

Sam Bankman-Fried’s arrest in the Bahamas exposes money transfers before collapse of crypto empire.

The wheels of American justice do not turn nearly so fast as the cryptocurrency markets. But in the last 48 hours

