Fraser Whineray resigns from Fonterra

Fonterra's chief operating officer Fraser Whineray said earlier this year that lower milk volumes are an opportunity for the co-operative, as it chases higher value in tougher economic times. Video / NZ Herald

Fonterra’s chief operating officer Fraser Whineray is leaving the dairy co-operative after a three year stint, to focus on venture capital and investing.

Announcing the news to the market this morning, Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell said Whineray intended to resign at the end of the current financial year on July 31.

“Fraser has indicated he intends to embark on a new career path and is looking to become more involved in venture capital as an investor and governor. I wish him well with this endeavour.” Hurrell said.

“He will leave our Operations business unit in great shape with a longer-term outlook and a sharp focus on efficiency.”

Whineray left the top job at power company Mercury in 2020 for Fonterra.

In his operations role he oversaw the logistics of milk collection across New Zealand and delivery to customers around the world.

Hurrell thanked Whineray for his contribution to the business and his personal support.

“Fraser will stay on until the end of July and is committed to helping with finding a successor and ensuring a smooth handover.”