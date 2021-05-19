Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Frances Cook: Can money buy happiness? Yes. Here's how.

5 minutes to read
Many New Zealanders want to use money to provide security for their family. Photo / 123RF

Many New Zealanders want to use money to provide security for their family. Photo / 123RF

Frances Cook
By:

NZ Herald podcast production manager

OPINION:

"Money can't buy happiness" is one of those truisms that only applies if you've never been without money.

Money can buy food. A roof over your head. Security.

It may not buy happiness itself,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.