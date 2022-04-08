Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Fran O'Sullivan: NZ at the party as US launches Pacific push

5 minutes to read
United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai has been a key player in developing the planned framework. Photo / AP

Fran O'Sullivan
Fran O'Sullivan

Head of Business

OPINION:

In a matter of weeks, Joe Biden's Administration will launch the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework negotiations and New Zealand will be at the party.

The framework focuses on four main pillars: Supply chain resilience; trade

