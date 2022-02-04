Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fran O'Sullivan: Move to 'new normal' a huge test for Ardern

6 minutes to read
NZ has avoided the kind of mass loss of life seen in countries like the UK and the US but Jacinda Ardern now needs to take a new approach. Photo / AP

NZ has avoided the kind of mass loss of life seen in countries like the UK and the US but Jacinda Ardern now needs to take a new approach. Photo / AP

Fran O'Sullivan
By
Fran O'Sullivan

Head of Business

OPINION:

Jacinda Ardern's leadership is being tested like never before as she prepares New Zealand for the impending "new normal" as Covid becomes endemic.

Conditioning Kiwis to "live with the virus" — as her Government

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.