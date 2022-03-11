Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Fran O'Sullivan: Jacinda Ardern's rote response to thorny issues wearing thin

5 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Fran O'Sullivan
By
Fran O'Sullivan

Head of Business

OPINION:

Jacinda Ardern "rejects" so much these days that New Zealanders are in danger of forgetting what she stands for.

This is not where a once hugely popular Prime Minister wants to be midway through

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.