Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Capital Markets: Fran O’Sullivan - How China’s growth story is changing

Fran O'Sullivan
By
6 mins to read
Crowds return to Shanghai's Hongqiao station as China reboots post-Covid. Photo / Alistair Crozier

Crowds return to Shanghai's Hongqiao station as China reboots post-Covid. Photo / Alistair Crozier

OPINION

“No-one talks about Covid anymore.” That was the constant refrain from Chinese businesspeople I spoke with on a quick three-city visit to China.

They just wanted to talk business. “What is happening in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business