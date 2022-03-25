Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Fran O'Sullivan: 'Brand Jacinda' selling NZ to the world

5 minutes to read
Jacinda Ardern, pictured with Singapore's Lee Hsien Loong, is able to get alongside overseas leaders. Photo / Derek Cheng

Fran O'Sullivan
Fran O'Sullivan

Head of Business

OPINION:

There will inevitably be some who begrudge the amount of time Jacinda Ardern spends out of New Zealand from next month promoting this country as "open for business".

Not simply because they wish

