F&P Healthare emerges from Covid era with 34pc profit fall

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare's profit for the 2023 year has fallen sharply. Photo / Supplied

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare said its net profit for the March year came to $250.3 million, down 34 per cent on the previous year as the respiratory products maker emerged from three years of very high demand in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Total operating revenue for the year was $1.58 billion, down 6 per cent or 9 per cent in constant currency terms from 2022.

The net profit and revenue figures were in line with market expectations.

For the second half, operating revenue grew 14 per cent to $890.5m from the second half of 2022, driven by strong growth in hospital new application consumables and obstructive sleep apnoea mask revenue.

Managing director and chief executive Lewis Gradon said the company was coming out of three financial years heavily impacted by Covid-19.

“The second half result was encouraging as market conditions progressed towards more of a normal state, and both our hospital and homecare product groups delivered good growth,” he said.

Hospital product group revenue for the full year was $1.02 billion, a 15 per cent decrease compared to the previous year.

Hospital hardware sales were down 53 per cent in constant currency terms compared to the 2022 financial year, a year more influenced by global Covid-19 surges, the company said.

