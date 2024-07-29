Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fourteen-week trial for NZ International Convention Centre fire: Fletcher Construction sues waterproofers

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Westpac Rescue Helicopter capture footage of the New Zealand International Convention Centre fire. Video / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Fletcher Building subsidiary the Fletcher Construction Company is suing two waterproofing businesses it blames for 2019′s disastrous NZ International Convention Centre fire, with a 14-week trial pending where uninsured losses of $320 million

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business