Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Four-day week makes companies more profitable, study claims

Daily Telegraph UK
By Joe Pinkstone and James Warrington
5 mins to read
Many workers reported being less angsty, and disclosed in the Cambridge study what they were doing with their extra time off. Photo / Cayce Clifford, The New York Times

Many workers reported being less angsty, and disclosed in the Cambridge study what they were doing with their extra time off. Photo / Cayce Clifford, The New York Times

Switching to a four day week makes companies more money while also boosting staff happiness and reducing burnout, a major study has suggested.

The landmark research project run in part by the University of Cambridge

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business