Fortune 500 companies warn of growing AI risk

The disclosures demonstrate that the impact of generative AI is already being felt across an array of industries and at the majority of the largest listed companies in the US.

The predictive machine learning technology has boomed over the past two years since OpenAI’s release of its popular chatbot ChatGPT in November 2022.

Since then, Big Tech companies have invested tens of billions of dollars to develop powerful AI systems and hundreds of start-ups have launched to capitalise on the opportunity for disruption.

Among Fortune 500 companies, AI risks mentioned in annual financial reports this year include greater competition, as boardrooms fret they may fail to keep pace with rivals who are better exploiting the technology.

Other potential harms include reputational or operational issues, such as becoming ensnared in ethical concerns about AI’s potential impact on human rights, employment and privacy.

Some industries are more worried about AI than others.

More than 90% of the largest US media and entertainment companies said that fast-growing AI systems were a business risk this year, as well as 86% of software and technology groups.

Over two-thirds of Fortune 500 telecommunications companies and more than half of healthcare, financial services, retail, consumer and aerospace companies gave the same warning to investors.

For example, Netflix, the $290 billion (NZ$478.9b) streaming service, warned that competitors could gain an advantage over it by deploying AI, which would affect “our ability to compete effectively and our results of operations could be adversely impacted”.

Telecoms group Motorola said: “AI may not always operate as intended and data sets may be insufficient or contain illegal, biased, harmful or offensive information, which could negatively impact” its earnings and reputation.

Some companies cited financial risks related to the evolving use of AI systems, such as mounting and unpredictable costs.

Salesforce, a software business valued at $250b, said its adoption of AI “presents emerging ethical issues” around data collection and privacy.

It said its profit margins could be affected by “uncertainty” around emerging AI applications, which meant it would likely have to commit greater investment to develop and test new models.

Legal, regulatory and cyber-security AI risks were also a common theme among Fortune 500 companies.

Entertainment giant Disney warned that “rules governing new technology developments” like generative AI “remain unsettled”, which could hit its existing business model such as revenue streams for the use of its intellectual property and how it creates entertainment products.

Viatris, the pharmaceutical group that was spun out of Pfizer, warned that the use of AI solutions by employees or suppliers “could lead to the public disclosure of confidential information” as well as “unauthorised access” to personal data relating to employees, clinical trial participants or others.

Among the few companies touting AI as a potential benefit were healthcare groups Quest Diagnostics and Cigna, which said generative AI was improving parts of the business such as customer service, specimen processing and claims analysis, and advertising agency IPG, which said it was “adding intelligence to the creation of content across the marketing spectrum”.

Written by: Tabby Kinder in San Francisco

© Financial Times