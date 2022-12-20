Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fortnite maker Epic Games to pay US$520 million over children’s privacy and trickery charges

New York Times
8 mins to read
Photo / Getty Images

Photo / Getty Images

When Epic Games released Fortnite five years ago, the video game quickly became a cultural sensation among millions of teenagers and children. It was easy to sign up and start playing and talking or text

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business