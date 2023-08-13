Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Forsyth Barr launches Sharesies competitor with robo-advice

Madison Reidy
By
3 mins to read
Forsyth Barr's DIY investment app Tempo charges a flat, uncapped, 0.85 per cent fee, and additional fees per funds invested in.

Forsyth Barr's DIY investment app Tempo charges a flat, uncapped, 0.85 per cent fee, and additional fees per funds invested in.

After more than three years in development and millions of dollars spent, major investment firm Forysth Barr has spun out a direct investing app to compete with Sharesies.

The app called Tempo leverages Forsyth’s existing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business