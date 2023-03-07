Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Former Hatch execs launch new venture to help women power up

Tamsyn Parker
By
5 mins to read
Powrsuit co-founders Kristen Lunman and Natalie Ferguson.

Powrsuit co-founders Kristen Lunman and Natalie Ferguson.

Former Hatch executives Kristen Lunman and Natalie Ferguson are back in business with a new venture aimed at helping women get to the top of their game.

Lunman was CEO and Ferguson, formerly the chief

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business