Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone to pay $1.3b in civil settlement after pleading guilty to tax fraud

Financial Times
By Jane Croft and Emma Agyemang
4 mins to read
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has avoided jail. Photo / Photosport

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has avoided jail. Photo / Photosport

Former Formula One boss to pay record £652 million ($1.3 billion) after admitting failure to declare overseas assets to UK authorities Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has been given a suspended prison sentence after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business