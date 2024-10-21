Former Fonterra CEO Theo Spierings dies

Former Fonterra chief Theo Spierings. Photo / Dean Purcell

Former Fonterra chief executive Theo Spierings has died after a brief illness.

A statement on Monday evening NZ time from The Purpose Factory – the consultancy he established after his time in NZ – confirmed his death in the Netherlands over the weekend.

His legacy, and the impact he had on those he worked with and who knew him, would be remembered fondly, it said.

“At this difficult time, Theo’s family has requested privacy. They appreciate the outpouring of love and support from around the world during this sad time.”

A private memorial service would be held in the Netherlands, the statement said.