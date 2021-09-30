Voyager 2021 media awards
BusinessUpdated

Former Bremworth CEO Paul Alston's $0.5m golden goodbye

2 minutes to read
Bremworth, formerly Cavalier, paid its former CEO Paul Alston $0.5m on his departure. Photo / File

Jamie Gray
By:

Business reporter, NZ Herald

Paul Alston, the former chief executive of Cavalier Corporation (now Bremworth), received a half-a-million dollar termination payment upon his departure from the carpet maker, the company's annual report shows.

The report said Alston received a

