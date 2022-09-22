Ports of Auckland is New Zealand's main imports gateway. Photo / Michael Craig

Lawyers for former Ports of Auckland chair Liz Coutts have written to Auckland Council, the mayor, and the port board over the release of a report highly critical of governance around the ill-fated container terminal automation project.

Coutts was chair of the port board when it committed in 2016 to the project, abandoned in June this year with a resulting $65 million write-off. She held the top job until she retired in January 2021.

The council, which owns the port company, asked the port's board after the project was scuttled to undertake an independent review of the governance process around it.

The board, largely renewed in the past year under an initiative by Mayor Phil Goff, appointed infrastructure sector governance specialist Mark Binns to do the job.

Binns' report was released by the port board in agreement with the council and mayor's office this week. Binns identified multiple failings in the governance, management and accountability standards of the project.

The council in a statement said:"The Auckland Council and the mayor received legal correspondence from the former chair raising concerns about the release of the report.

"As the report was being released by POAL (the port company), Auckland Council referred the correspondence to POAL to consider prior to the report's release."

A statement from the port board said: "The board did receive correspondence from Liz Coutts and cannot provide any more detail because of legal advice. The mayor's office is aware of our position."

Coutts has not responded to Herald approaches. Nor has former chief executive Tony Gibson who was in the role when the port company committed to the project, and until last year when he quit suddenly. New chief executive Roger Gray joined the company in April this year.

Coutts is chair of telco 2degrees, Oceania Healthcare, Skellerup Holdings and Ebos Group. She was named chairperson of the year at the Deloitte Top 200 business awards in December 2020, one month before announcing she was retiring from the port company.

She had been on the port company board for 10 years, five as chair.

She is a former president of the Institute of Directors.

Binns, a former lawyer with Simpson Grierson, is chair of Crown Infrastructure Partners and a former chief executive of Meridian Energy and the infrastructure division of Fletcher Building. He has been involved in many of New Zealand's largest infrastructure projects.

He said the project to partially automate the port's Fergusson container terminal was "a highly complex undertaking" that was "transformational in nature and required a high degree of cooperative and planning from across the business".

His report listed multiple failures in the governance process - at management and board levels - around the decision to undertake the project and in elements of the project's procurement and delivery.

Among his findings: "Given the transformational nature of the project and the extremely significant consequences of failure, it was incumbent on the board to fully understand the risks that the company was assuming, to ensure that senior management was engaged, that the organisation was capable of the change required and that the project team was appropriately resourced with employees with expert knowledge in key areas."