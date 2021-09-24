Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Former Allpress owners soon to get access to cash after sale to Asahi

3 minutes to read
Allpress Espresso founder Michael Allpress. Photo / File

Allpress Espresso founder Michael Allpress. Photo / File

Tamsyn Parker
By:

Money Editor, NZ Herald

The shareholders of the holding company which sold Allpress Espresso will soon get access to the proceeds of the sale, a liquidator's report shows.

Allpress Espresso was sold to Japanese beverage giant Asahi at the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.