Business

Forget pandemic puppies. Meet the inflation chicken

New York Times
By: Jeanna Smialek and Ana Swanson
8 mins to read
A chicken breeding farm in Missouri. Photo / Neeta Satam, The New York Times

People are snapping up chickens that are “heavy layers” in response to egg inflation. The chick situation holds lessons about the broader economy.

Which shortage came first: the chicks or the eggs?

Spooked by a

