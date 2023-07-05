Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Foreign investment: Ireland’s secret financial formula is not so secret

By Roger Partridge
7 mins to read
New Zealand shares many of Ireland's attractions, writes Roger Partridge. Photo / Tourism Ireland

New Zealand shares many of Ireland's attractions, writes Roger Partridge. Photo / Tourism Ireland

OPINION

Few countries feel so similar as New Zealand and the Republic of Ireland.

We are both island nations with much larger neighbours. Each of us has a population of about five million. We were

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business