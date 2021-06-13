For sale: Receivers place Hawke's Bay vineyard Sacred Hill on the market

Sacred Hill's processing plant on Omahu Road, Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay winery Sacred Hill has been placed on the market by its receivers.

A notice published in Hawke's Bay Today announced the sale of the remaining business and assets of Sacred Hill Vineyards Limited , Sacred Hill Family Vineyards Limited and Sacred Hill Global Limited .

"Opportunity to acquire an established winery and well recognised award-winning brand portfolio," the notice read.

It described Sacred Hill as the grower, processor and marketer of wine both domestically and internationally, including Sacred Hill, WhiteCliff, Gunn Estate and Ti Point among the portfolio of brands.

Indicative offers are requested by June 18.

Hawke's Bay-based Sacred Hill Vineyards Limited was placed in receivership on May 6 and Sacred Hill Marlborough Vineyards Limited a week later on May 12.

David Mason is the sole director of Sacred Hill Vineyards Ltd, based in Hawke's Bay, and owns about 65 per cent of its shares through Sacred Hill Winery Ltd.Photo / NZME

Rees Logan and Andrew McKay of BDO, were appointed joint receivers of both.

Logan confirmed they had entered into an agreement to sell the business and assets of Sacred Hill Marlborough Vineyards Limited with settlement due to take place mid-July.

"We are now running a sale process for the Sacred Hill Hawkes Bay businesses and assets hoping to conclude the sale process late June - early July.

"It is too early at this time to determine what the outcome will be for the creditors of the various Sacred Hill entities in receivership."

Quench Collective, of which Sacred Hill Family Vineyards Ltd is the sole shareholder of, was also placed into liquidation on April 12.