Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

An audacious back-heel semifinal goal by Alessia Russo grabbed world attention during England's Uefa Women's Euro 2022 semifinal win over Sweden.

And now the Lionesses are set to face Germany in the final at Wembley in front of a sellout 90,000 crowd on Sunday in a match expected to smash broadcast viewership and streaming records.

England's Alessia Russo scores their third goal with a back heel during her team's semi-final win over Sweden. Photo / Getty Images

Germany's coach says her team can "hurt" the favourites.

No wonder Kiwi football fans are scanning for viewing options. But they're finding ... nothing.

Amazingly, our brave new world of streaming offers no way - or at least, no legal way - to watch England vs Germany in Sunday's Uefa Euro Women's final.

The most obvious candidate was Spark Sport, given the telco recently trumpeted it had expanded its deal with Uefa to include the Euro 2024 and Euro 2028 competitions.

But the Women's Euro 2022 "Is not included in the deal we have with Uefa", a Spark spokeswoman said.

Less surprisingly, Sky, TVNZ and Three owner Discovery also confirmed they will not be showing the final.

Germany players celebrate victory after their semi-final against France. Photo / Getty Images

According to Uefa's online list, NZ is one of the few countries in the world that lacks an official broadcaster for the competition.

So how can Kiwi football fans sneak a peek at Sunday's final (which will be 4am Monday NZT)?

On social media, some are sharing that the game will be free on the BBC's iPlayer.

iPlayer is geo-restricted to viewers in the UK, but NZ fans are now swapping tips on how to get around that.

It's hard to blame them when they're not being presented with a legit option.