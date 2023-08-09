Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Football World Cup fails to fire spending as retail sales fall flat

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
US fans watching their team take on Vietnam during a Fifa Women's World Cup game at Eden Park. Photo / Michael Craig

US fans watching their team take on Vietnam during a Fifa Women's World Cup game at Eden Park. Photo / Michael Craig

The total value of electronic card spending decreased from June 2023, down $85 million (0.9 per cent), Stats NZ said today.

“The result was also disappointing given the boost to demand from spending related to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business