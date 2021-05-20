Foodstuffs to sell $114m stake in the Warehouse

Shares the Warehouse have been placed on a trading halt. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Foodstuffs is to sell its 9 per cent stake in the Warehouse - worth $114 million at today's market price.

The retailer this morning asked that its shares be placed in a trading halt while the transaction takes place.

The Warehouse said it had received notification from Cash Wholesalers, Wardell Bros & Coy and Foodstuffs Auckland Nominees that it had entered into a binding agreement to see its entire 9 per cent shareholding via an underwritten sell-down.

"Foodstuffs has requested that The Warehouse Group seek a trading halt to facilitate the orderly sale of its shareholding with the trading halt, continuing until the earlier of Foodstuffs confirming to The Warehouse Group that the sale has completed or market opening on 24 May 2021."

Shares in the Warehouse last traded at $3.65.

Foodstuffs' stake in the red warehouse dates back to 2006, when the supermarket firm attempted to take over the business.

The Commerce Commission eventually blocked the application for full takeover, leaving Foodstuffs with a 10 per cent stake in the business.

The Herald reported at the time that Foodstuffs had paid $150 million for the stake in the business.