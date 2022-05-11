Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Foodstuffs boss hits back at 'incorrect' claims supermarkets earning $1 million profit each day

6 minutes to read
Chair Anna Rawlings reveals the findings and recommendations from the Commerce Commission's market study into supermarkets. Video / Commerce Comission

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Business Reporter

Foodstuffs boss Chris Quin says supermarkets in New Zealand's $22 billion industry are not earning excess profits of $1 million each day as claimed.

Quin's comments come following an announcement by the supermarket operator of

