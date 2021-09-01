Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Foodstuffs accounts: How much the supermarket giant made in last year

7 minutes to read
Inside the new northern distribution centre, Māngere. Photo / supplied

Inside the new northern distribution centre, Māngere. Photo / supplied

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

New Zealand's biggest supermarket chain has released financial results for its latest year, showing how much revenue the northern and southern operations made from New World, Pak'nSave, Four Square, Liquorland, Gilmours and other stores.

But

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.