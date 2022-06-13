Photo / 123RF

New food price inflation data will reveal how much more Kiwis have been paying for their groceries.

Stats NZ will release its food price index (FPI) for May at 10:45am today, which measures the changes in prices that households pay for food.

Food prices have been steadily climbing, reaching decade-high price rises earlier this year.

Last month the FPI showed food prices were 6.4 per cent higher in April 2022 compared with April 2021, a result of rises across all food categories (fruit and vegetables; meat, poultry, and fish; grocery food; non-alcoholic beverages; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food).

Fruit and vegetable prices have been one of the biggest contributors to recent rises in food prices, and they again increased in last month's index (up 9.4 per cent).

Increases in the price of cheddar cheese, milk and eggs were also a significant contributor to last month's index.

Another increase won't be unexpected, with inflation continuing to rise.

The Consumer Price Index is sitting at 6.9 per cent for the year to March - the highest in three decades.

The supermarket sector has been in the spotlight this year.

A Commerce Commission market study into the industry, published in March, revealed the extent of New Zealand's duopoly in the supermarket sector- led by giants Countdown and Foodstuffs.

The Commission estimated Countdown and Foodstuffs were making excess profits of about $430 million a year - more than $1 million a day.

In response, the Government put the duopoly on notice, warning the sector to change "at pace" or face regulation.

The Government said it will be acting on a lack of competition, which could pave the way for other players.

Both Countdown and Foodstuffs have since announced price freezes on hundreds of everyday products.

Foodstuffs - which owns Pak'nSave, New World and Four Square - has cut the price of food by an average 10 per cent on more than 100 groceries.

Foodstuffs said the reductions were expected to result in weekly savings of $500,000 for shoppers.

Countdown has put a winter price freeze on 500 items no matter what happens with inflation.

Items include essential lines across butter, cheese, sugar, flour and rice.

In the year to September 2021, New Zealanders spent more than $22 billion at supermarkets and grocery stores in this country.