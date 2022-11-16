Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fonterra’s ‘$43m man’ Theo Spierings gets new CEO job in Europe

By
3 mins to read
Former Fonterra chief executive Theo Spierings. Photo / Dean Purcell

Former Fonterra chief executive Theo Spierings. Photo / Dean Purcell

Former Fonterra chief executive Theo Spierings, who was paid $8 million a year before the dairy company announced disastrous financial losses in 2018 and 2019, has a new CEO job in Europe.

The Dutchman, who

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business