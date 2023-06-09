Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fonterra spends US$10 million on US biotech stake in Pendulum

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
Fonterra is dipping its toes into the biotech industry by taking a minority stake in US firm Pendulum. Photo / File

Fonterra is dipping its toes into the biotech industry by taking a minority stake in US firm Pendulum. Photo / File

Fonterra has set up a new corporate ventures arm to explore opportunities in nutrition science.

The co-op said the new entity, which will have its own board and chief executive, would spend US$10 million ($16.4m)

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business