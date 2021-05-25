Fonterra lifts earnings, set contribute $12 billion to NZ economy

Fonterra has issued its latest earnings update. Photo / Northern Advocate

Fonterra has lifted its earnings for the first nine months of its financial year and has set its opening milk price forecast range for next season at $7.25 - $8.75 per kgMS, with a midpoint of $8 per kg.

A milk price at that level would contribute $12 billion to the New Zealand economy.

At the same time, Fonterra narrowed its 2020/21 forecast milk price range, which reduces the midpoint by 5 cents to $7.55 per kg.

Fonterra's normalised earnings before interest and tax were up 18 per cent to $959m, due to higher margins and reduced operating expenditure.

However, it cautioned that higher milk prices would put "significant pressure" on earnings in the last quarter due to the normal seasonal profile of the business, combined with tightening margins.

Chief executive Miles Hurrell said the improving global economic environment and strong demand for dairy, relative to supply, were behind the co-op's $8 midpoint of its 2021/22 milk price forecast.

"At this point, it would see the Co-op contributing more than $12 billion to the New Zealand economy next season," he said in a statement.

For the nine months to April 30, Fonterra delivered a normalised net profit after tax of $587 million, up 61 per cent year-on-year, reflecting the co-op's improving underlying business performance and stronger balance sheet, he said.

Fonterra's net profit was $603 million, up 2 per cent.

