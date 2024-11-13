Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fonterra ‘better off’ returning capital to shareholders than continuing to invest in consumer business, chairman says

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Fonterra chairman Peter McBride says Fonterra, as a farmer-owned co-operative with the associated cost of capital that comes with that model, is not the natural owner of a consumer business. Photo / George Novak

Fonterra chairman Peter McBride says Fonterra, as a farmer-owned co-operative with the associated cost of capital that comes with that model, is not the natural owner of a consumer business. Photo / George Novak

Fonterra cannot justify investing its farmers’ money in a consumer business that generates returns lower than their opportunity cost of capital and exposes them to more risk, chairman Peter McBride says.

“We are better off returning that capital to you, reinvesting it into the parts of our business where we

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business