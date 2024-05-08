Fonterra appoints Andrew Murray as CFO

Fonterra has appointed a new CFO from within its ranks. Photo / NZME

Fonterra has appointed Andrew Murray as its chief financial officer.

Murray joined Fonterra in February last year as commercial director for its global markets business.

He will take on the CFO role on August 1.

Chief executive Miles Hurrell said Murray was a highly experienced senior finance leader with strong expertise in driving profitable growth and delivery of large-scale business transformation.

“Andrew has been a real asset to the Global Markets team, with an enterprise leadership mindset, and I welcome his appointment to the Fonterra Management Team.”

Before joining Fonterra, Murray was CFO at Simplot Australia, a food group.

He also spent more than 10 years at Mondelēz, an American food and beverage company, in a variety of senior finance roles.

Murray replaces Simon Till, who acted in the position from last October while recruitment for a permanent CFO was under way.

“Simon will remain acting CFO until 1 August 2024 and will then move into a strategic advisor role with the co-op,” Hurrell said.

Staff Reporter