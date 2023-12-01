Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

FMI Building Innovation union members strike in Auckland’s Mt Wellington

John Weekes
By
4 mins to read
Some metal industry workers in Auckland are on strike. Photo / Getty Images

Some metal industry workers in Auckland are on strike. Photo / Getty Images

Union members at FMI Building Innovation in Auckland have gone on strike and say they’ve been locked out in the run-up to Christmas.

But company director Warren Lewis said the the vast majority of workers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business