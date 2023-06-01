Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

FMA takes Medical Assurance Society to court over fair dealing breaches

NZME.
2 mins to read
The regulator said data entry errors by Medical Assurance Society employees were to blame in some instances. Photo / Supplied

The regulator said data entry errors by Medical Assurance Society employees were to blame in some instances. Photo / Supplied

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) is filing proceedings against the Medical Assurance Society for fair dealing breaches under section 22 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act.

The FMA claimed that between 2014 and 2022, the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business