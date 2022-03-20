Hawke's Bay Airport, upgraded terminal nearing completion nearing and ushering in a new era as a new chief executive takes office next month. Photo / Warren Buckland

A New Zealander heading a global shipping company's Australian operations has been appointed chief executive officer of Hawke's Bay Airport Ltd.

The appointment of Rob Stratford, currently CEO of the Australian operation for Norwegian shipping company Wilh Wilhelmsen, based at Rosebery, Sydney, was announced on Monday by HBAL chair Wendie Harvey.

Set to start the job in mid-April, he replaces previous CEO Stuart Ainslie, who departed in November to become Group Chief Operating Officer for a company that services airports across the Middle East and North Africa.

Originally from Otago, Stratford has spent about 20 years in Australia but has visited Hawke's Bay several times with his wife, who has family connections in the area.

New Hawke's Bay Airport chief executive officer Rob Stratford, who arrives in Napier from Australia next month. Photo / Supplied

In announcing the appointment, Harvey acknowledged the dedication of acting Chief Executive Stephanie Murphy, who stepped in after Ainslie's departure.

She met the operational and technical needs of running an airport, but also the arrival of Covid-19 to Hawke's Bay and the airport being a location of interest, the implementation of the traffic light system and the influx of passengers as our borders reopened, Harvey said.

"We'd like to thank Stephanie for all her hard work and for continuing to support the organisation as a senior manager," Harvey said.

She said Stratford, who will lead the company's recovery from the pandemic and a programme of innovative projects, has a proven track record of leadership within infrastructure organisations including aviation, shipping, transport, industrial services and energy.

"We were impressed by Rob's ability to develop and execute successful strategies, his financial and commercial acumen, and his ability to build a strong team culture," she said.

"He's experienced in delivering infrastructure programmes and we have some significant projects on the horizon that will benefit from his guidance.

"While we have made huge strides in recent years, with opening the new terminal and establishing our property portfolio, we still face global uncertainties and the recovery of our industry," Harvey said.

"We are confident Rob's experience in building the profitability of large companies will help us overcome those challenges," she said. "His experience is directly relevant to the direction we are travelling in, with the diversification of revenue streams, property development and infrastructure projects."