Flight Centre survey finds what business travellers want

The average NZ business traveller makes eight trips a year.

Demand to get to in-person meetings and events remains strong, despite remote working technology being part of the new status quo, according to research.

The study, for Flight Centre Travel Group’s business travel division FCM Travel, surveyed people who had travelled for business in the past year about their corporate travel habits and preferences.

When asked if remote working capabilities, such as video calling, had any impact on their likelihood of attending conferences or events, 75 per cent said they still attend corporate events in person.

Most of those that said they still attend conferences in person said they also attend events online (59 per cent).

The research also found men, Gen Z and directors and managers were the most frequent business travellers, with nearly half travelling a few times a month. Four per cent travelled at least once a week.

The average business traveller is making eight trips a year, the survey of 800 Kiwis found.

The most typical business traveller was a man, aged between 30 and 39, a manager or a director and working in financial services or construction.

Most important for business travellers is ease and convenience (75 per cent) then cost (56 per cent) and comfort (51 per cent). Productivity was most important for 24 per cent, health and wellbeing 22 per cent, sustainability 16 per cent and tech resources 9 per cent.

When it comes to choosing accommodation, proximity (52 per cent), price/value (50 per cent and room comfort and quality (44 per cent) were the most important factors.

FCM New Zealand general manager Kelly Thomas said the prediction that video calling would replace in-person meetings and events after the pandemic era lockdowns has proven false.

“Instead, what we are finding is there is a place for both channels and they are working hand-in-hand.

“Virtual meetings certainly have their place, as they give you the opportunity to open up events to a wider audience and connect with your team or key stakeholders more frequently.

“With that being said, face-to-face gatherings can make all the difference in building a happy, connected, and productive team or getting an important sale or deal over the line.”

She adds: “An old-fashioned handshake still very much has its place.”

FCM New Zealand general manager Kelly Thomas.

Surprisingly, the research also showed that Generation Z who were surveyed (18-27 year olds) are the most likely to be attending events in person (83 per cent).

It was Generation X (44–59 year-olds) who were the least likely to attend face-to-face events, with just 71 per cent saying they still attend events in person.

“You would expect Generation Z, the stereotypically, more tech-savvy generation, to be more inclined to attend events virtually, but that is not the case.

“It’s encouraging to see this next generation coming through seeing the benefits of face-to-face connection when it comes to doing good business.”

The research showed an overall optimistic outlook for corporate travel for the next year with 29 per cent saying they expect to travel more for business in 2024 and 61 per cent saying their corporate travel will likely remain the same.

Thomas said this sentiment is reflected in FCM Travel’s own booking data as well, with consistently strong booking numbers.

“What both this research and our clients are telling us is that travel remains a priority for Kiwi businesses, despite tougher financial times,” she said.

“Due to New Zealand’s location in the world, travel is key to taking business to larger markets across the globe.

She said that with economic pressure on, travel managers were able to help clients further optimise their travel spend.

“It’s never been more important to partner with a corporate travel management company.”

The research was done by Pureprofile, an Australian-owned data and insights business, which surveyed 800 Kiwis who had travelled for business in the past 12 months.

The fieldwork was conducted in March 2024.

Grant Bradley has been working at the Herald since 1993. He is the Business Herald’s deputy editor and covers aviation and tourism







