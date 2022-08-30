Steve Evans with Daniel Clay. Photo / Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building's residential development division has struck a new deal with Māori, this time on Auckland's North Shore, after its Ihumātao plans failed when the Government bought its south Auckland land.

Steve Evans, Fletcher Building's residential and development chief executive, announced that 160 new homes are planned in a joint venture between Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara Whenua Hoko Holdings and Fletcher Living at Albany.

Fletcher plans to build on a 9.7ha site which was once part of the Massey University Albany campus but is now owned by the iwi which is a post-settlement entity headquartered at Parakai near Helensville.

The greenfield site to be developed is on Albany Highway opposite bulk retail outlets and beside the existing university. A new road off the highway will be created to gain entry to the housing estate.

Evans said the project, Ōkahukura [te reō kupu for Albany] resulted from working with the iwi since 2016. The pair developed the new three-level Te Uru apartments at Hobsonville Point.

"This joint venture is a true development partnership, in that we're working side-by-side on the design, consenting, delivery and the management of this community as well as sharing in the financial rewards," Evans said of Ōkahukura.

Fletcher Living had years of experience building but the iwi was "helping us understand and respect the Māori history of the area and to realise the benefits of sensitive and respectful cultural design".

Daniel Clay, tumuaki chief executive of the iwi's commercial arm, said: "Having an equal say in governance and management of the project is important to us from both a risk management and rangatiratanga perspective as it allows us to express our values as mana whenua. We are looking forward to reflecting our identity in the design of the housing development and the restoration of the natural environment."

Plans for the new 160-home scheme at Albany. Photo / Fletcher Building

"Our relationship with Fletcher Living has been forged over many years, starting small and growing now to full joint venture developments. We know they respect who we are and are committed to a mutually beneficial outcome. Partnering with Fletcher Living is a prudent way for us to mitigate the risks of the property development market," Clay said.

Work at the site is scheduled to start next month.

Representatives from the community, local board, university, Fletchers and the iwi were at the site yesterday for the gifting of the name Ōkahukura, a blessing and sod turning.

In July, the Herald reported how a group to decide the future of Ihumātao has still not been appointed 18 months after it was announced and there is potentially another five years at least before any decision is on the disputed whenua is reached.

The Government bought the 33ha block at Ihumātao from Fletcher Building in December 2020 for $30 million.

It followed years of occupation by mana whenua - after the land was originally confiscated by the Crown in 1863 - that resulted in a high-profile protest in 2019, which drew in supporters from across the country.

Under the 2020 deal, some of the land was intended to be devoted to housing. The programme also allowed for it to be passed into the ownership of tangata whenua once talks about its future were held.

Fletcher planned to build 480 homes on the site, many of those to be affordable.