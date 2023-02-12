Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fletcher Building well-placed to ride decline, despite NZICC issues - analysts

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
The 2019 fire at the NZ International Convention Centre. Photo / Dean Purcell

The 2019 fire at the NZ International Convention Centre. Photo / Dean Purcell

New Zealand’s biggest listed construction materials manufacturer and distributor scored positive ratings ahead of its upcoming half-year result but cost rises on one big job might take a toll.

On Wednesday, February 15, Fletcher Building

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business