Flaxmere builder carves out career paths for young Māori

Kawana Waiaua (left) and Steven Pritchard knock out an old window frame while being supervised by boss Jack Pritchard. Photo Paul Taylor

The first tool Jack Pritchard's building apprentices need in their belts is the right attitude.

Flaxmere's Pritchard, who owns Ngāwari Homes Limited, hammers that message home when taking on young apprentices who he said don't need qualifications, just a "willingness to learn, get up and get to work."

As part of taking on the workers, he's signed them up with EIT apprenticeships to gain full qualifications while working on the Te Tū Marae initiative and other projects.

Among the apprentices who started working with him last year are his 18-year old son Steven Pritchard, and Kawana Waiaua, also 18.

"Jack has helped me a lot. I was getting into trouble before I had this Job," Kawana said.

His boss gave him a second chance that most wouldn't. Early last year, he attended and spoke at Kawana's court hearing.

"I was looking at a pretty bad charge. He really helped me out, he said a few words and got it cleared up, and I was given a clean slate."

Helping his community is at the forefront of Jack's mind. Lending a helping hand during a tough time is what led to the start of Ngāwari Homes Limited.

After the 2020 Napier floods the builder gathered a group of young men and helped with flood-damaged houses in Maraenui.

While taking a lunch break with his young charges, he was approached by the general manager of Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui-a-Orotū, Tania Eden, and invited to a meeting around the marae restoration programme Te Tū Marae ki Te Matau a Māui project, which focuses on restoring several local marae.

After the meeting he "dropped everything" and offered to help as an extra pair of hands for the project.

Te Tū Marae project manager and managing director of Prestige Limited, Lyndon Hakopa, took him up on his offer.

"Hakopa has been somewhat of a mentor ever since," Jack said.

"The promise of mahi through the marae project has given me the capability to start my own business and employ young Māori that have a willingness to learn a trade.

"The marae project has given the boys a chance to learn from the foundations up to roofing. The building sectors are so segregated now that foundation guys only do that and nothing else."

It was a big jump from being on the books at school and then straight into the mahi. "Get out there, get into it and send it," Steven said.

Jack's company had been offered a housing construction contract for five A1 Homes in February 2022.

The opportunity to work with that company had come at an ideal time, with marae projects winding down towards the end of this year.

He had also been talking to local kaumātua about papa kāinga housing options for whānau to get on their feet and save money for their own whare and how he could help.

"It's all really exciting and scary. Who knows what the next adventure will be."