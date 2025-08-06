Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Five tips for older workers looking for employment

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Finding employment later in life can be "scary" and "confronting", says a recruitment expert. Photo / 123rf

Finding employment later in life can be "scary" and "confronting", says a recruitment expert. Photo / 123rf

With unemployment rising and cost of living increases forcing Kiwis to work beyond the retirement age, a recruitment expert shares how to best navigate a different world of job hunting.

Shay Peters, chief executive of Robert Walters Australia and New Zealand, said he believed there were many opportunities out there

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save