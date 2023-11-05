Union members at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare have taken industrial action today, citing three major concerns with the manufacturer over pay and overtime.

The company, one of New Zealand’s biggest, said it was disappointed the industrial action was happening.

The E tū union said workers in Auckland voted to start taking industrial action - but any strike will have to wait at least two weeks.

E tū industrial organiser Mohammed Faiaz said workers at the big East Tāmaki plant had been seeking assurances about overtime for some hours worked on weekends.

He said company proposals so far had been unpalatable to members, who received double time after working three hours on Sundays and time-and-a-half on Saturdays.

“What they’re proposing is opening Sunday as a normal working day,” Faiaz told the Herald.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare employs thousands of people and is easily one of the biggest Kiwi companies by market capitalisation.

“The members’ position is there should be an agreed rate, higher than the normal rate, for working Saturdays and Sundays.”

He said E tū had at least 1550 members at the factory.

He said some disagreements had also emerged over whether staff should be paid overtime if starting earlier or finishing later than their normal full shift.

“The third thing is employment of part-time employees,” Faiaz said.

He said Fisher & Paykel Healthcare essentially wanted “no conditions” for hiring part-timers, even for as little as an hour a week.

“It’s a real shame that one of New Zealand’s greatest companies is behaving like this,” E tū delegate and engineer Chris Burton said.

“They have got a long history of doing the right thing, and over the years I have been able to do well myself, but that’s not a luxury many of my colleagues are afforded.”

A Fisher & Paykel Healthcare spokesman said the company was still working on a deal.

“We have had strong relationships with our unions over more than 20 years and are disappointed that we have not yet been able to reach an agreement.

“We are committed to developing an agreement that is fair, sustainable and flexible for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and our employees, and we are hopeful we can come to a resolution quickly.”

He said the company did not want to comment on specific pay offers made, out of respect to the negotiating process.

“We do not currently expect any disruption for our customers given current levels of finished good.”

He said the company acknowledged challenges from cost-of-living increases, and was committed to paying people fairly.

The union said Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was dubbed an essential service and so any strike action would need a fortnight’s notice.

Faiaz said the union was trying to discern if that essential service designation emanated from the Covid era or preceded it.

E tū said members would picket outside the factory in the mornings and afternoons from Monday to Friday this week.

The picket is effectively a protest designed to raise awareness about grievances.

The union said it would also give notice of an overtime ban, to begin in two weeks.

“If there is no improvement to the offer, members are prepared to take strike action and stop work completely,” E tū added.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare chief executive Lewis Gradon in September told the Herald he was aiming to double the company’s global revenue every five years.

Last month, BusinessDesk reported on claims of bullying at the company, where a barrister was brought in as recently as 2021 to assess the allegations.

The company earlier this year was reported to be 34 per cent New Zealand-owned, 32 per Australian, 15 per cent American, and 15 per cent British, with other overseas entities owning the rest.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has also bought a $275 million, 105ha site south of the city at Karaka for an innovation park.

