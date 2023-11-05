Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare staff picket after pay and overtime dispute

John Weekes
By
4 mins to read
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare CEO Lewis Gradon has a plan to double revenue every five years. He explains how it’ll do it while keeping margins at 65 percent.

Union members at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare have taken industrial action today, citing three major concerns with the manufacturer over pay and overtime.

The company, one of New Zealand’s biggest, said it was disappointed the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business