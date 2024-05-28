Fisher & Paykel Healthcare profit and revenue up

Respiriatory producs maker F&P Healthcare has reported its latest annual result. Photo / Supplied

Respiratory products maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (FPH) increased revenue for the 2024 financial year by 10 per cent, citing strong demand in the obstructive sleep apnea mask business and hospital consumables.

The company this morning reported 6 per cent growth in underlying net profit after tax to $264.4 million.

Investment in research and development was 11 per cent of revenue, or $198.2m.

The company said three abnormal items impacted reported net profit after tax for the financial year of $132.6m.

The first involved financial reporting valuation of the company’s land at Karaka.

FPH said the land’s current zoning status, higher interest rates and “general development land market conditions” led to a non-cash accounting adjustment of $98m.

“In the company’s view, owning this site mitigates risk to future growth in light of the current uncertainty around potential development sites in Auckland.

“A re-zoning application for the Karaka land will be submitted this calendar year.”

The second abnormal item was a change in New Zealand legislation removing tax deductions for depreciation of buildings.

“This resulted in a tax expense of $19.3 million to adjust the deferred tax liability balance related to the four buildings on the company’s East Tāmaki campus,” FPH said. “Ongoing impacts of this tax change are minimal.”

A voluntary limited recall of Airvo 2 and myAirvo 2 devices manufactured before August 14 2017 was the third item.

“After early responses from customers indicating the number of remaining Airvo 2 and myAirvo 2 devices affected by the recall, the cost of the recall was revised to $20m.”

The company said excluding these items, underlying net profit after tax was $264.4m, a 6 per cent increase over the previous financial year, or 5 per cent in constant currency.

In an investor presentation, FPH said highlights of the financial year included opening a third manufacturing plant in Tijuana, Mexico.

The company said it had also started exporting from a new distribution centre in Tijuana, a Pacific coast city on the border with California.

Earlier this year, the company said it expected its underlying profit after tax to be in a range of $260m to $265m.

FPH declared a dividend of 23.5 cents per share for the second half of the year, fully imputed, to be paid on July 10.

FPH said hospital product group operating revenue was $1.1 billion, up 5 per cent.

Homecare product group revenue was $652.3m, up 8 per cent.

In its outlook statement for the current year, FPH said assuming no significant respiratory disease events, operating revenue in the range of $1.9b to $2.0b was anticipated.

“Looking ahead, we are determined to keep bringing to market new solutions that deliver better outcomes for patients and sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders,” managing director and chief executive Lewis Gradon said.

Shares in FPH, the NZX’s biggest company by market capitalisation - last traded at $28.05, having gained 17 per cent over the past 12 months.