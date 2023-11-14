One of the country’s biggest companies will enter talks with factory workers tomorrow.

A union says strike action and a simultaneous overtime ban will follow if Wednesday’s mediation talks fail.

The E tū union started picketing at the Fisher & Paykel Healthcare factory in Auckland last week.

Disagreements about overtime and shift pay sparked the action.

The picket is effectively a protest designed to raise awareness about grievances.

“It has been going really well. We’ve had good numbers turning out. Today we’ve got our last picket at 3 to 5,” E tū industrial organiser Mohammed Faiaz said today.

“We want a real growth in wages.”

Mediation with MBIE acting as mediator was scheduled for tomorrow, he said.

“Hopefully we can suss it out. "

If not, a strike was likely.

“If we don’t make any progress I believe we’ll be making a notice for full withdrawal of labour,” Faiaz said.

He said an overtime ban was set to commence on November 23, so if mediation failed, that ban might run in parallel with the strike.

He said more than 90 per cent of members had voiced support for industrial action.

The union previously said Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was dubbed an essential service, so any strike action would need a fortnight’s notice.

Faiaz said many of the relevant workers made breathing masks, breathing apparatus for babies, and products for sleep apnoea.

Inside the Fisher & Paykel Healthcare factory in East Tāmaki, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare confirmed mediation was scheduled for tomorrow and it would be participating.

The company previously told the Herald it was committed to developing a “fair, sustainable and flexible” agreement with workers.

“We have had strong relationships with our unions over more than 20 years and are disappointed that we have not yet been able to reach an agreement,” the company said last week.

A company spokesman at that time said the picketing was not expected to cause any disruption to customers.

He said the company acknowledged challenges from cost of living increases, and was committed to paying people fairly.

E tū has said some disagreements emerged over whether staff should be paid overtime when starting earlier or finishing later than their normal full shift.

John Weekes is online business editor. He has covered courts, politics, crime and consumer affairs. He rejoined the Herald in 2020, previously working at Stuff and News Regional, Australia.