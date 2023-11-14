Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare picket: Crucial talks aimed at avoiding strike

John Weekes
By
2 mins to read
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare CEO Lewis Gradon has a plan to double revenue every five years. He explains how the company will do it while keeping margins at 65 per cent.

One of the country’s biggest companies will enter talks with factory workers tomorrow.

A union says strike action and a simultaneous overtime ban will follow if Wednesday’s mediation talks fail.

The E tū in Auckland last week.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business