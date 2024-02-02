Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare does heavy lifting on sharemarket - Market close

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare – the biggest influencer on the NZX - increased 40c or 1.67 per cent to $24.35.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare – the biggest influencer on the NZX - increased 40c or 1.67 per cent to $24.35.

Heavyweight Fisher & Paykel Healthcare had a strong rise and led the New Zealand sharemarket to its highest level in nearly six months.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded consistently until a late dip in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business