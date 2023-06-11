Voyager 2023 media awards

Fisher Funds: AI is changing the world but big winners could be the pick and shovel providers

By Daniel Moser
5 mins to read
The first California gold rush started in 1848 - but now another is underway. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

ChatGPT is changing the world as we know it, leaving some companies in its wake – but what’s the best investment option to capitalise on this new wave of technology-led disruption?

Dan Rosenweig, CEO

