Northland's Marsden Point oil refining operation has been fully decommissioned and fenced off.

“We’ve completely changed our business model. Our shareholders want us to be an infrastructure operator rather than a manufacturer of fuels.”

The company and its shareholders decided overwhelmingly to shut down the refining operation in August 2021, and it was fully decommissioned earlier this year.

Hundreds of workers lost their jobs.

“That was an economic decision, fundamentally around the economics of running a what is, globally, a relatively small refinery in a small country like New Zealand, versus large international refineries in Asia who are able to produce refined product at much lower cost.”

The Marsden Point oil refining site after its full decommissioning in 2024.

“There was certainly no political support at that point in time from the Government of the day for a continued operation of the refinery. And that’s just a matter of fact.

“We consulted with the [then-Labour] Government and it’s fully decommissioned now.”

There are constant reminders of the once active processing facility on site: the red and white striped towers that once let off plumes of steam are dry and silent, storage tanks labelled Brent Crude are empty, and lanyards and health and safety forms still say Refining NZ, the company’s former name.

However, the company is investing in its future to ensure fuel security.

Channel Infrastructure CEO Rob Buchanan showed Markets with Madison the new jet fuel tanks it had built since the refinery shutdown decision in 2021.

It has built brand-new jet fuel tanks on site, sealed with shining silver dome lids and sitting on fresh water-tight ashphalt.

Some 3.4 billion litres of already-refined fuel passed through this facility each year - equal to 40% of New Zealand’s total petrol and diesel demand and 80% of total jet fuel demand.

The company is considering new opportunities to utilise its waterfront site, which includes a naturally deep-sea port.

The company has been earning more off its import-only operation, announcing a half-year profit of $16.6 million last week, an increase on the previous year of 45%.

See inside the shutdown refinery for the first time, and hear how the site could be repurposed, in today’s episode of Markets with Madison above.

